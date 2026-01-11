Woman dies after facing difficulty at sea in St Julian’s

A 48-year-old woman has died after she and a 23-year-old were found in distress at sea in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the Police said that at around 12:40pm, officers were informed that their assistance was needed in St George’s Bay.

From a preliminary investigation, it was found that two women found themselves in distress at sea and were pulled ashore by people who were nearby.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called in to help. Both women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The older woman was later certified dead, while the 23-year-old remains in a stable condition.

Magistrate Franco Agius was informed of the case and has appointed several experts to assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Police investigations into the incident are still under way.