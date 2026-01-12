Man remanded in custody for allegedly breaching protection order days after it was issued

A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on charges of breaching a protection order issued in favour of his former wife, only days after the order was put in place.

The case stems from a report filed by the woman at the Domestic Violence Hub, where she was assisted by her lawyer, Lennox Vella. She had previously reported her ex-husband on a number of occasions. On New Year’s Eve, the man was arraigned in court and admitted to harassing her, at which point the court issued a protection order barring him from contacting her.

Despite this, prosecutors said the man resumed communication almost immediately. On New Year’s Day he sent her messages relating to their children, followed the next day by messages about their past relationship, during which he told her he still loved her and wanted to see her again. He also claimed he had stopped using drugs and was determined to change his life.

The situation allegedly escalated on 3 January, when the man asked the woman out and continued trying to contact her. The woman told police that he had reached out to her work colleagues, questioning them about her private life and sharing personal details, actions which she said caused her distress, fear and difficulties at her workplace.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the messages were expressions of affection rather than intimidation and that his client hoped to repair the relationship. However, Magistrate Tanya Sammut denied the request, noting that the protection order had been violated within days of being issued.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecution was led by Inspector Carlos Cordina, while the accused was assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit.