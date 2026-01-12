Police carry out second forced return of 2026

A man of Asian origin who was living in Malta irregularly has been forcibly returned to his country of origin after failing to qualify for international protection, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Immigration Police said the man had entered Malta in 2023 and had since failed to cooperate with authorities to leave the country voluntarily. He had also served a prison sentence after attempting to escape from a detention centre.

The police said that in recent weeks, through joint efforts between the Immigration Police and the Returns Unit within the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment, an identification document was obtained to allow for his forced return.

The man was kept in detention until the repatriation process was completed, the statement said.

This was the second forced return operation organised by the police so far in 2026, the authorities added.