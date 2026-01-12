Man who allegedly left wife, daughter with black-eye in domestic abuse dispute gets bail

A drunk man has been arraigned in court on Monday facing multiple charges of domestic violence against his wife and one of his daughters, allegedly causing a black eye to both.

The allegations relate to incidents occurring between December 2025 and January 2026 at their family home.

The charges include causing bodily harm, threats, and acts of intimidation in the presence of two minors, as well as endangering the physical and mental well-being of his family.

Reports indicate the accused allegedly used household objects to threaten his wife and daughter.

During the proceedings, the lawyer representing the parte civile highlighted the accused had taken the house key, leaving the wife and child without access to their home.

The defence lawyer requested bail on behalf of the accused, noting that he has a fixed residential address and is willing to comply with all court orders. The lawyer also stated that the accused is prepared to return the house key.

Despite objections from the prosecution regarding the strength of the evidence, the court granted bail.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victims to ensure their safety while the case continues.

Inspector Audrey Micallef represented the prosecution.

Lawyers Vince Micallef and Jacob Portelli defended the accused while lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant represented parte civile.