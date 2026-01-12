Police stop five young men for street races near Ta' Qali

Police are set to issue charges against five young men for reckless driving.

In a statement, it was explained that on Sunday night, police were conducting patrols near Ta' Qali.

Police said that the patrol car was in Triq San Ġakbu when officers heard two cars being driven with high speed, as it appeared that the drivers were racing. The cars were followed by the police, as they were seen ignoring traffic signs and driving in a dangerous manner.

The vehicles were stopped, and the two 18-year-old drivers were informed that charges would be issued against them.

Later on Sunday, in the same area, police noticed three other vehicles driving dangerously, with one of them seen overtaking vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic.

Police stopped all three of the vehicles, as the drivers behind were two 21-year-olds and a 26-year-old. They were likewise informed that charges against them would be issued.

The police reminded that reckless driving and street racing are dangerous, adding that they will continue to take action against anyone who places the lives of others at risk.