Court accepts victim’s decision to drop domestic violence case

A 43-year-old truck driver from Siggiewi on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence against his wife.

The allegations relate to incidents reported in December 2025, including verbal abuse and minor physical aggression, with six separate reports made to authorities that month.

The case had been reported to domestic violence authorities in Santa Luċija, where professionals had prepared risk assessments.

While the assessment initially indicated a low risk, reports noted incidents including verbal threats and minor physical aggression.

The victim initially took the stand but indicated that she wished to stop criminal proceedings. When questioned about her decision, she cited her husband’s health and the fact he had been in hospital.

She also confirmed they had been married for 12 years and have two children between them, with one being a minor.

The court kept warning her that if she drops the charges she won’t have any legal protection from him.

After the court gave her time to reconsult with her lawyer, the victim returned to the stand and reaffirmed her desire to drop the charges, adding and confirming that she did not feel she required the said protection.

Following the victim’s statements and after ensuring she had all relevant information, the court accepted her decision and granted the accused his freedom.

Lawyers representing the accused were Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit, while Delilah Vella represented the parte civile, with police inspector Christian Cauchi acting on behalf of the prosecution.