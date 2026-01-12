Alleged trafficking victim describes living in fear, being fed once daily while living in brothel

A woman who claims she was trafficked for prostitution told the court that she never planned to remain in Malta, saying her intention was to return to Spain after a short stay.

Testifying, the Venezuelan national now living in Madrid gave evidence on Monday against three women charged with running a prostitution operation in St Julian’s. The accused, Janice Jasbeth Ramirez Cummings, 31, Karen Dayanna Pineda Caicedo, 28, and Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega, 31, are facing charges of human trafficking, operating a brothel, living off prostitution and money laundering. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The woman explained that she was encouraged by a friend to come to Malta after admitting she was struggling financially. She was told in advance that her earnings would be split with those managing the operation, while the details of her working conditions would be explained once she arrived.

She travelled to Malta on 6 December, where, she said, Jinete Vega informed her she would have to remain available for clients around the clock, sleep in a shared bed with other women, and pay a €200 penalty if she left early.

According to the witness, the women took turns waiting in the kitchen while another was with a client. She also described poor living conditions, claiming food was served only once a day and in very small portions.

She said she never refused a client because she feared being reported to those in charge. Although she was not physically locked inside the house, she said she felt unable to leave.

During cross-examination, she confirmed she had already worked in Malta for the same group in October 2025. She said the fine for leaving early had increased from €120 to €200 by the time she returned in December, although food had slightly improved.

She told the court she kept her passport but needed permission to leave the premises.

The witness said she had booked a return ticket to Madrid for mid-December and stressed that her life remained in Spain. She added that she never met the people she believed were the real organisers of the operation and could not say whether the accused women were also being exploited.

The case was adjourned.

The case is being heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. Prosecutors Etienne Savona and Charmaine Abdilla are appearing for the Attorney General, assisted by inspectors John Spiteri and Marshall Mallia. The defence teams are led by lawyers Herman Mula, Silvan Pulis, Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca. Lawyers Stephanie Caruana and Lara Dimitrijevic are representing the alleged victims.