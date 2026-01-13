Compensation cut in Mater Dei swab negligence case despite court upholding hospital fault

A court has reduced compensation awarded to a woman who suffered medical negligence after a surgical swab was left inside her body for three months following an operation at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal cut the damages payable to Mary Vassallo from €119,605 to €46,095.65, while confirming that the hospital was responsible for the error.

Vassallo underwent a laparoscopic procedure that was converted to an open cholecystectomy in 2014. In the weeks that followed, she complained of persistent pain and pus from the wound, which prevented her from resuming her normal daily life. Despite repeated visits to hospital and health centres, the problem went undetected until a square 10-inch surgical swab was eventually discovered and removed by a nurse at a health centre.

Hospital authorities had initially offered Vassallo €20,000 in compensation, which she rejected as inadequate, prompting her to file a lawsuit against the doctors involved and Mater Dei Hospital.

The first court found that the swab had been mistakenly left inside her during surgery and that she had suffered three months of wound dehiscence and continuous oozing. It awarded her €119,605 in damages.

The hospital authorities appealed, but the Court of Appeal upheld the finding of medical negligence, confirming that the swab had indeed been left in Vassallo’s abdomen during the operation.

However, the court agreed that the amount of compensation should be revised. It reduced the level of permanent disability from 40% to 34% and ruled that Vassallo’s loss of income, as a housewife, had to be calculated on the basis of the minimum wage rather than the average wage, in line with established case law.

While acknowledging the value of domestic work, the court said compensation must be assessed using the statutory minimum wage applicable at the time of the operation, which in 2014 stood at €8,615.36 per year. The first court had calculated her income at around €1,700 per month.

On the basis of these revised calculations, the Court of Appeal set the final compensation at €46,095.65.

The case was brough against Professor Godfrey Laferla, doctor Ayman Msotafa, the CEO of Mater Dei Hospital and the Health Ministry.