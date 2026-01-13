Court dismisses medical negligence claims after patient underwent unnecessary surgery

The Civil Court has dismissed all claims of medical negligence after a woman underwent an unnecessary and unsuccessful procedure in a case that has lasted 25 years.

Delivering the final judgment, the court ruled that the defendants, Dr Anthony Galea Debono and James Palmer, had exercised the necessary diligence and professional skill required by their respective fields.

The court found no evidence that the medical professionals acted with negligence or that their treatment of the plaintiff, Suzanne Schembri, fell below the accepted standards of practice.

The case began in 2000 when Schembri filed a lawsuit against her neurologist, later extending the claim to include her London-based surgeon and the Superintendent of St Luke’s Hospital.

She claimed that she had been misdiagnosed and subjected to an unnecessary surgical procedure that resulted in permanent facial numbness and recurring swelling. Although the court expressed sympathy for the pain the plaintiff had endured over the years, it concluded that the defendants were not legally responsible for her condition.

The roots of the case trace back to 1995, when Schembri began experiencing intense, stabbing facial pain and burning sensations on the right side of her face. After consultations with several doctors, she was referred to Dr Galea Debono, who diagnosed her with Trigeminal Neuralgia.

When high doses of medication failed to alleviate her symptoms, the neurologist advised that surgery was the only remaining option. In January 1997, Schembri travelled to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, where Consultant Neurosurgeon James Palmer performed the procedure.

While the surgery provided brief relief, the stabbing pains soon returned, accompanied by new symptoms. Schembri eventually sought further opinions from other specialists, including Neil Garvan and Dr Lawrence Zrinzo, both of whom suggested that her condition was actually Atypical Facial Pain rather than Trigeminal Neuralgia. The plaintiff argued that this misdiagnosis led to a surgery that "crashed" her nerve and caused her disability.

Court experts noted that the symptoms Schembri originally described were classic indicators of Trigeminal Neuralgia. Furthermore, the court observed that at least six other medical professionals, including Schembri’s own family doctor, had reached the same diagnostic conclusion at the time.

The court noted that tools available in the mid-1990s, such as MRI scans, were far less detailed than the technology used today. In that era, diagnosis relied almost entirely on the clinical history provided by the patient.

The court ruled that the doctors’ actions were reasonable and followed the accepted medical procedures of the time. The plaintiff was ordered to bear the legal costs of the case, with the exception of certain preliminary expenses.