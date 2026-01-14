Court hands DJ suspended sentence over aggravated possession of ecstasy after 12-year proceedings

Geoffrey Debattista, a 41-year-old from Pietà, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years after finding him guilty of aggravated possession of ecstasy and of committing the offence in a place frequented by youths.

The sentence was delivered on Tuesday following lengthy proceedings relating to a case that dates back to 14 June 2014.

On that day, officers from the Drug Squad stopped the accused as he was about to board the commercial vessel at the Sliema waterfront, where he was due to attend and work as a DJ at a boat party.

During a search, police found a substantial quantity of drugs, including a total of 77.5 ecstasy pills of various colours, as well as a small bag containing a substance suspected to be cocaine. According to the report of scientific expert Emanuel Sinagra, all the pills were found to contain MDMA, a controlled substance under Maltese law.

The court concluded the quantity of ecstasy found, together with the circumstances in which it was discovered, namely in a public place and prior to an event attracting large numbers of young people, indicated that the drugs were not intended solely for the accused’s personal use.

As a result, the first and third charges were deemed proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

On the other hand, the court acquitted Debattista of the second charge, relating to possession of cocaine, after it emerged that the white substance found at his residence was not in fact a drug.

He was also acquitted of the fourth charge of recidivism, as the prosecution failed to produce formal proof of the alleged previous conviction.

An important factor considered by the court was that the accused had successfully completed a drug rehabilitation programme.

The court held that the offence was largely attributable to his substance dependency and noted the efforts he had made to rehabilitate himself, including participation in a programme.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Debattista was fined €2,000 and ordered to pay €1,002.06 in court costs.

The court also ordered the destruction of all the drugs exhibited in the case once the judgment becomes final.

The magistrate warned the convicted man of the serious consequences he would face if he were to commit another offence punishable by imprisonment during the suspension period.

The sitting was presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.