New Year's Day Murder: Psychiatrist says accused was in a state of paranoia the day after shooting

A court-appointed psychiatrist told jurors that Noel Azzopardi was in a state of paranoia when he examined him the day after the alleged killing of Eric Borg.

Psychiatrist Joe Cassar testified in the ongoing pre-trial proceedings, where jurors must determine whether Azzopardi was of sound mind at the time of the shooting.

Azzopardi is accused of killing Borg in Rabat on 1 January 2024.

Cassar explained that he had been appointed by the police to assess whether Azzopardi’s mental state allowed him to be interrogated following his arrest. After examining the accused on 2 January 2024, Cassar concluded that Azzopardi was fit to be interrogated, as he was able to communicate effectively and understood the difference between right and wrong.

However, the psychiatrist stressed that determining whether Azzopardi was mentally fit to reply to the charges was a separate and more complex assessment. In that regard, Cassar said, Azzopardi was clearly exhibiting symptoms of paranoia.

During the psychiatric evaluation, Azzopardi described the events of the day of the crime. Cassar told the court that Azzopardi said he had seen a car near a field, lowered the window of his own car, and that Borg allegedly warned him that if he “played the fool again”, he would pay him back.

The psychiatrist said Azzopardi admitted that he was aware he had shot Borg, but claimed he did so because he believed the victim was about to harm him. Azzopardi also told Cassar that he had previously seen someone sitting inside a car staring at him, reinforcing his belief that he was being targeted.

Cassar testified that Azzopardi informed him he had been under psychiatric care, attending appointments every four months. At one stage, he had been prescribed medication and was taking one pill daily, but he was not on any medication at the time of the alleged offence.

The accused also told the psychiatrist that his feelings of sadness had worsened over the past two years and that he had experienced suicidal thoughts. He further disclosed that he had undergone surgery for a tumour at the age of 13.

According to Cassar, Azzopardi admitted that he sometimes heard voices when no one was around and believed that someone wanted to hurt him. The psychiatrist told the court that these accounts were consistent with paranoid thinking.

The court heard that while Azzopardi was deemed capable of understanding police questions at the time of interrogation, the jury must now decide whether his mental condition at the time of the shooting affected his criminal responsibility.

The pre-trial proceedings are ongoing. The prosecution is being led by lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kylie Bonett on behalf of the Attorney General, while lawyer Joe Giglio is appearing as parte civile for the victim’s family. Azzopardi is being represented by Arthur Azzopardi and Nicole Vassallo. Judge Neville Camilleri is presiding over the case