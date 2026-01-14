Man kept in custody after violent attack on his roommates

A 42-year-old Malian national was charged with grievously injuring a man and assaulting a woman during a violent incident inside their St Paul’s Bay apartment.

Yayha Sidibe, a construction worker who previously lived with the alleged victims, pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.

The court heard that on 12 January, at around 7pm, a woman went to the Qawra police station in a visibly agitated and panicked state, reporting that she and her husband had been assaulted by a man who used to reside with her and her husband.

Police were told that she feared her husband had been seriously injured or even beaten to death. Officers noted that the woman had a bruise above her eyebrow and that her face was covered in blood.

Because of the seriousness of the report, police immediately proceeded to the residence.

Upon arriving at the apartment, officers noticed a man carrying several garbage bags, some stained with blood. He was immediately taken to the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

The court was told that the accused had allegedly attacked both occupants of the apartment and had also broke the door of the flat during the incident.

Police indicated that the garbage bags had been left inside the apartment after the accused’s arrest and would later be retrieved as part of the investigation.

The accused, who now has no fixed address in Malta, did not request bail, with the court being informed that there were difficulties in securing an alternative residence.

The court granted a protection order in favour of both alleged victims and ordered that the accused remain under arrest as proceedings continue.

The defence was led by Sheldon Micallef and Matthew Grima. The prosecution was conducted by AG lawyers Kristina Bartolo and Celine Fenech, together with Inspector Warren Galea. Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided over the sitting.