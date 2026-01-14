Drug suspect granted bail despite prosecution citing multiple past breaches

A 29-year-old man was granted bail on Wednesday despite strong objections from the prosecution, which argued that he had repeatedly breached bail conditions and posed a risk of reoffending.

Angus Camenzuli, from Birkirkara, was charged with drug-related offences and multiple breaches of bail conditions. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him.

The court heard that Camenzuli was arrested following an incident that took place in December 2025, when police intervened after a fight in the street. During the operation, officers found the accused holding a pouch. The pouch was later found near a tree and allegedly contained under 30 grams cannabis, lighters, small bags with a white substance, a mobile phone and around €400 in cash. The accused claimed it belonged to his friend.

The arrest itself was not contested by the defence.

Camenzuli is facing charges related to the possession of cocaine and cannabis in circumstances indicating the drugs were not for personal use, committing the offence in an area close to places frequented by youths, and breaching two separate sets of bail conditions imposed by the courts in 2016 and 2021.

The prosecution requested the revocation of bail and objected to any fresh release, arguing that investigations were still at an early stage, that the accused was unemployed, had a poor criminal record, and had several pending drug-related cases. The prosecution insisted that despite being granted bail on previous occasions to reform himself, Camenzuli had continued to breach conditions and described him as “toxic”, arguing he could not be trusted to abide by further court orders.

The defence argued that Camenzuli was not dependent on hard drugs and was only in possession of cannabis, which is now partially decriminalised under Maltese law.

Moreover, it was pointed out that his last conviction dated far back, and that what the prosecution described as two separate bail breaches effectively stemmed from one set of bail conditions imposed in 2021. They stressed that Camenzuli is presumed innocent until proven guilty and noted that the quantities of drugs involved were small, with less than 30 grams of cannabis allegedly found.

The defence also highlighted that Camenzuli had initially been granted police bail, and when later instructed to report back to the police station for arrest, he did so voluntarily, contradicting the prosecution’s claim that he was unreliable or a flight risk. They further noted that the accused was not charged with drug trafficking.

After hearing submissions, the court granted Camenzuli bail under strict conditions, ordering him to sign at a police station three times a week and imposing a personal guarantee of €15,000.

The amount prompted audible gasps from members of the accused’s family present in court.

It was argued whether the personal guarantee could be paid by the family members. The accused’s grandfather later testified, telling the court that he was willing to provide the funds should the personal guarantee be forfeited.

The prosecution was led by Julian Scicluna together with Ylenia Scerri. The defence was led by lawyers Alfred Abela and Franco Debono.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided over the sitting.