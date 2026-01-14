‘I’m going to kill you’: Accused remanded in custody after putting gun to man’s head

A man has been remanded in custody after threatening to kill another individual when putting a gun to his head.

The prosecution told the court that the incident dated back to Sunday when the victim went to the Hamrun police station in an agitated state and reported that the accused, 22 year-old Huseyn Mohamad Feysal, had entered his residence and threatened him with a gun to his head after friends opened the door for him.

According to the victim, self-employed accused, allegedly pulled out a firearm, placed it against his head and threatened to kill him following an argument over money.

The victim subsequently showed police where the accused lived and informed them that Feysal had previous run-ins with the law, including using a vehicle without a licence and having previously been deported for lacking valid documentation.

Police immediately went to the address indicated by the victim, but no weapon was found during the search. Officers later confirmed the residence details provided.

The court heard that on Monday evening, after 6pm, the victim returned to the police station accompanied by the accused. At that point, Feysal allegedly produced the firearm himself and handed it over to the police. He was arrested on the spot.

It was also noted that when the police went to the empty residence, a search was conducted but no illegal items were found.

The prosecution noted that the accused had gone to the police station willingly with the victim, meaning officers did not have to track him down.

The defence made no request for bail, and the court ordered that the accused remain in custody until further notice.

The court also ordered the issuance of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

The case is ongoing.

The prosecution was led by police inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, while the accused was assisted by defence lawyer Mario Mifsud. The sitting was presided over by Magistrate Marseann Farrugia.