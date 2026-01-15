2008 Qormi murder: Father of police sergeant at murder scene had business links to suspect’s in-laws

A police sergeant who was among the first officers to arrive at a Qormi murder scene in 2008 told jurors on Wednesday that his father had business dealings with the father-in-law of the accused.

Sergeant Andrew St John gave evidence in the ongoing trial-by-jury of Stephen Caruana, who is charged with murdering Neville Baldacchino, the lover of his wife Romina. Caruana has pleaded not guilty.

The killing occurred in the early hours of 19 December 2008 at a residence on Triq id-Drama, Qormi, where Baldacchino was shot dead on a terrace overlooking a backyard.

During his testimony, St John revealed for the first time that his father had business relations with Joe Gaffarena, Caruana’s father-in-law.

The disclosure came after jurors questioned why the sergeant had referred to Gaffarena as “is-Sur Joe” while giving evidence.

St John said he had informed his superior, former police inspector Daniel Zammit, about the connection. The court heard that Zammit and members of his family had also had business dealings with Gaffarena.

Zammit later became the subject of an inquiry, which concluded that he had failed to act ethically and in accordance with police procedures during the investigation into Baldacchino’s murder. That finding was made by Judge Michael Mallia.

St John also told the court that he knew the house where the shooting took place was called “CarmJoe”, explaining that it was named after its owners, Carmen and Joe.

Investigators were told that Caruana claimed he had heard a noise and footsteps upstairs, went to investigate, and found a man on the terrace holding an object. He then fired a shot, killing Baldacchino.

St John was among the first responders at the scene, arriving alongside Zammit shortly after the shooting.

During the same sitting, jurors also heard detailed testimony from several police officers describing the chaotic moments immediately after the shooting.

Evidence showed that police were alerted shortly after midnight by a brief phone call in which a man was heard saying “come now” before the line went dead, prompting the mobilisation of the Mobile Squad.

Officers arriving at the terraced house in Triq id-Drama found the shotgun inside the residence, on a small table near the stairs, with the box of cartridges, and the victim, Neville Baldacchino, lying lifeless on the terrace in a large pool of blood, with spent cartridges nearby. Multiple witnesses testified that Stephen Caruana told police he had heard noises, taken the shotgun, gone up to the terrace and fired at a person he saw in front of him.

Officers also noted a pair of shoes neatly placed between the first and second doors of the house. This was noted by all police witnesses because all the rest of the shoes were placed haphazardly and in a disorganised manner.

Moreover, family members in distress were present inside the house, and very poor lighting conditions were noted on the terrace, an issue later raised during cross-examination when it was pointed out that the exact distances between blood splatter, cartridges and the body had not been measured and that lightweight shells could have shifted.

The court was shown extensive photographic and forensic evidence from the scene, as the trial before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera continues.

Moreover, the testimony from police inspector Tony Cachia described a chance encounter with the victim’s father shortly before Baldacchino’s death was officially communicated to the family.

Cachia said he had gone to Qormi to assist with the magisterial inquiry led by then magistrate Antonio Mizzi.

Upon arrival, he found Stephen Caruana and his wife Romina with a female police officer. Downstairs, he observed a shotgun and a box of cartridges near the staircase.

Upstairs, after passing through a washroom area, Cachia discovered Baldacchino lying in a pool of blood.

As Cachia later returned to Qormi to identify the victim’s relatives, an elderly man stopped him and asked whether something had happened.

The inspector declined to answer. Moments later, when police knocked at a nearby residence, the same man emerged and identified himself as Pawlu Baldacchino, Neville’s father. Baldacchino’s wife was also present and was described as being in shock and visibly distressed.

The trial is being presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The prosecution is being led by AG lawyers Francesco Refalo and Shelby Aquilina.

Lawyers Giannella De Marco and Charles Mercieca are assisting the accused, while Edward Gatt and Mark Vassalloare appearing on behalf of the victim’s relatives.