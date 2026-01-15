Government ordered to pay €5,000 compensation over unlawful detention of teenage migrant

A court has ruled the government infringed on the fundamental rights of a minor seeking asylum by unlawfully detaining him in poor-quality conditions, ordering the payment of €5,000 in compensation.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court found that Ayoubah Fona was illegally held in detention in 2021, despite being a minor and having been medically cleared.

Fona, a Liberian national, fled his home country in 2021 and travelled through Libya before attempting to cross the Mediterranean. The vessel was left adrift for 10 days without food or water, during which 12 people died. Fona was eventually rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta end November and hospitalised.

After four days in hospital, he was transferred first to the Ħal Far reception centre, and later to the Ħal Safi detention centre. Although Fona stated that he was 15 years old, he was in fact registered as an adult.

A representative from the Superintendence of Public Health testified Fona and others arriving from a so-called “red zone” without medical documentation were subjected to a movement restriction order. Fona was medically cleared in December, yet remained in detention.

The court noted that for Fona to be lawfully detained beyond that date, the Principal Immigration Officer would have needed to issue a detention order, something that never happened.

The teenager described living in inadequately ventilated conditions, with limited sanitation and potable water. He said he was given a single change of clothes and denied access to a telephone to contact family members or seek legal counsel. His lawyers submitted that these conditions truly failed to meet the standards required for a vulnerable minor.

In January 2022, Fona and others filed a court application seeking a declaration that their detention was illegal, as well as their immediate release, which was dismissed on procedural grounds. However shortly after the court sitting concluded, the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) ordered Fona’s release and transfer to Dar il-Liedna in Fgura, a residential facility for minors.

Fona subsequently instituted proceedings the following July against several state entities including the Home Affairs Ministry, its permanent secretary, the heads of Detention Services and AWAS, the Superintendent of Public Health and the State Advocate. Yet, the court determined that the Home Affairs Ministry was not the appropriate respondent and noted that the government is legally represented by the permanent secretary or the State Advocate. The court also found that the Superintendent of Public Health acted lawfully in issuing the movement restriction order.

However, the court maintained Fona should not have remained in detention after being medically cleared and criticised the conditions in which he was held, stating that he was evidently not kept in a proper environment fit with the safeguards the law requires for a vulnerable person.

While Fona failed to prove any direct financial loss, the court awarded €5,000 in non-pecuniary damages, to be paid by the State Advocate on behalf of the government.

Judge Giovanni Grixti presided over the hearing.

Lawyer Neil Falzon represented Ayoubah Fona, while lawyers Miguel De Gabriele, from the Office of the State Advocate, and Chris Ellul appeared for the respondents.