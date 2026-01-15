Court hands down 27-month prison sentence in theft and traffic offences case

The Criminal Court has sentenced Saviour Gauci to 27 months’ imprisonment after finding him guilty of multiple offences, including the theft of an outboard motor, traffic-related violations and committing offences while under a suspended sentence.

In its judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court examined charges relating to an incident that occurred in the early hours of 8 October 2018, when Gauci stole a Yamaha outboard motor from a vessel moored at Xatt is-Sajjieda in St Julian’s.

The theft was aggravated by the time, location and the value of the stolen property, which amounted to €2,329.37.

Gauci was also charged with a series of motoring offences committed in January 2019, and the preceding months. These included driving a Peugeot vehicle without third-party insurance cover, operating the vehicle without a valid licence, and using a tampered or altered vehicle licence disc.

In addition, the court heard that Gauci committed these offences during the operative period of a six-month suspended prison sentence imposed on him on 27 July 2017, by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The prosecution requested the accused be treated as a repeat offender. The court was also asked to issue a protection order, prohibiting the accused from approaching the St Julian’s area, and to order him to pay any expert-related costs in the event of a conviction.

The case was assigned to the court in February 2024 and first heard in May of that year. During a sitting held on 2 December 2025, Gauci admitted to the charge of handling stolen property.

The court formally warned the accused of the legal consequences of his admission, explaining the charges and the penalties they carried.

After being granted time to reconsider and consult with his lawyer, Gauci confirmed his guilty plea in open court.

After hearing witness testimony and submissions from both the prosecution and the defence on sentencing, the court declared that, following Gauci’s voluntary and unconditional admission, it had no option but to find him guilty of all charges as admitted.

In determining the sentence, the court took into account the accused’s extensive criminal record, which confirmed his status as a repeat offender.

The court also considered the nature of the offences, the circumstances in which they were committed, the fact that Gauci acted while under a suspended sentence, and medical evidence indicating that he suffers from psychological difficulties.

Saviour Gauci was hence sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment, however the court also ordered the activation of the previously suspended six-month prison term, bringing the total sentence to 27 months. Any time already served in preventive custody was to be deducted from the sentence.

In addition, the court issued a treatment order, requiring Gauci to receive assistance for drug addiction as well as psychological support as necessary.

As no expert costs were incurred, the court declined to rule on the prosecution’s request for reimbursement of such expenses.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the sitting.