Ballistics experts take the stand in 2008 Qormi murder

Ballistics experts continued testifying before a jury on Thursday morning, presenting evidence recovered from the crime scene and explaining how the firearm used in the murder operated.

The court was shown several items marked with identification numbers that were collected during the scene-of-crime investigation.

An expert witness explained the mechanics of a firearm, beginning with the cartridge, which he described as the component inserted into the gun’s chamber in order to be fired.

The witness went on to explain the firearm used in the commission of the crime. Jurors were shown a box of cartridges that had been found at the scene, as well as the case in which the firearm had been kept. The court was also shown empty cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene.

He told the court that the cartridge contains the bullet and internal components, explaining that when fired, the plastic casing ignites and the cartridge detonates, propelling the bullet forward. The expert also outlined the different layers of the cartridge and how combustion occurs inside it.

The experts read their report and told the court that an autopsy confirmed multiple gunshot-related injuries. He described a head wound measuring approximately three centimetres near the ear, which had no exit wound. Another wound was found on the upper part of the victim’s arm, measuring 11cm by 9cm, while a further four-centimetre wound was identified between the elbow and the palm of the hand.

A wound to the victim’s chest caused by the dispersal of pellet marks beneath the skin was also referred to, which measured six by four centimetres and formed a wider pattern of around ten centimetres. An exit wound measuring seven by four centimetres was found on the victim’s leg.

The court heard that the victim died as a result of three principal injuries to the leg, head and hand, with additional wounds caused by pellets from the same shots. Jurors were shown pellets that had been extracted from the victim’s head and arm during the autopsy.

Ballistics experts also presented the firearm that was recovered from behind a freezer. The witness explained how the weapon operates, telling the jury that when the first shot is fired, the firearm retracts, with the extractor pulling the spent cartridge backwards and the ejector expelling it from the gun. A new cartridge is then chambered automatically, allowing a second shot to be fired, hence referring to it as a ‘semi-automatic’ shotgun. He explained that such a firearm is normally fired from a distance of a few metres, with the spread of pellets increasing the further the shot is fired.

The court heard that test shots were carried out from a distance of two metres in order to observe how the pellets disperse. They also maintained where the shooter could have been positioned when firing at the victim.

During cross-examination, the witnesses confirmed that the person who fired the shots was positioned approximately two to three metres away, in front of the victim, who was located slightly to the left. They expressed the opinion that Neville Baldacchino was first struck in the leg while he was crouching. However, the defence inquired if there was the possibility that, given the victim’s height of 172cm, and the blood splatter found at a height of 38 centimetres, this injury could have caused the blood marks found at wall level while he was standing up, and not crouching.

The court also heard that it is not possible to determine with certainty that a spent cartridge remains in one place after being fired, as it can be ejected, travel some distance, roll or move in various ways.

Charles Grech, a crime scene investigator officer also took the stand, reading the report he drafted at the time of the crime, whereby he confirmed that a swabbing was done on the shotgun which indicated it had just been fired, and that the shotgun showed to him in court was the one used in the murder. Clothes that the accused was wearing at the time were shown to the court and were confirmed by the witness, while swabs were also taken from Stephen Caruana and his wife, which were passed on to another officer, Mario Mifsud.

Court was adjourned to 2:15pm.

