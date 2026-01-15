Man accused of raping and threatening sex worker at his Żabbar residence

A 25-year-old man residing in Żabbar was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to rape, violent threats and unlawful detention, following testimony given by the alleged victim via videoconferencing.

The accused, Khalifa Gibril, a baker by trade, appeared before the court charged in connection with an incident that allegedly took place late on the night of 13 January, at his Żabbar residence.

At the outset of proceedings, the court acceded to a request for the victim’s testimony to be heard urgently, as she is due to return to Colombia in the coming days.

The victim testified via videoconferencing, telling the court that she had come to Malta for a holiday and had been on the island for around a week. She explained that she engages in sex work and had come into contact with the accused through an online page advertising sexual services. Communication took place in English via WhatsApp, using a mobile phone shared with a friend.

She said the agreed fee was €160, which was to include transport by taxi. The taxi collected her from Msida and took her to Żabbar, where the accused was waiting. The journey occurred at around 11:34pm.

The accused locked the door after the two entered the bedroom. She said that no one else was present in the apartment. According to her account, the accused produced cocaine, consumed it from over her body, and began behaving aggressively after she insisted on receiving payment before providing any services.

The victim told the court that when she threatened to leave, the accused became angry, snatched her mobile phone, disabled the data connection and pushed her onto the bed. She testified that he then retrieved a heavy black metal object from under the bed and threatened her with it, making gestures mimicking a firearm. The court was shown a car jack, which the victim identified as the object used to threaten her. The item had been seized and examined by experts.

Fearing for her life and believing the object could be a gun, the victim said she obeyed the accused’s instructions. She described being forced to undress, being subjected to non-consensual sexual acts, and repeatedly refusing unprotected sex. Despite her refusals, she testified that the accused ultimately penetrated her without a condom, while also forced to perform oral sex without a condom, when in the list of services there was written that these had to happen using a condom.

She told the court that throughout the ordeal she complied out of fear, attempting to placate the accused and find a way to escape.

Attempt to seek help

The victim recounted how she asked if she could have something to drink, with the accused later suggesting going out to buy whisky. She testified that she was not allowed to take her phone or bag with her.

At the shop, she attempted to discreetly ask the cashier to call the police. When this failed, she raised her voice, prompting the cashier to call out to a colleague.

At this point, the accused was saying that the victim was drunk and then left the shop abruptly. The victim testified that police arrived within minutes. She reported the incident to them and later identified the accused’s residence. Police accompanied her to the apartment, where the accused opened the door holding her phone and bag, which were returned to her.

She was taken to a police station, then to hospital where medical examinations and swabs were taken, before being escorted home by police officers.

The victim confirmed that she was never paid the agreed €160. Asked about the impact of the experience, she told the court that she feels “horrible all the time” and suffers from nausea when recalling the events. She stated that she had never previously experienced anything similar in her line of work.

During cross-examination, lawyer Silvan Pulis questioned the victim on her stay in Malta, her use of a shared mobile phone and SIM card, pricing of services, and the accused’s command of English. She confirmed that she was the person communicating with the accused and that €160 was her standard fee, slightly increased as the accused was a new client.

She also confirmed that the bedroom key remained in the door after it was locked and that she was never physically injured, though she maintained she acted under threat and fear.

Bail refused

Following submissions on bail, the prosecution strongly objected to the accused’s release, describing the allegations as among the most serious and violent. Prosecutors argued there was a real risk of tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses — including shop employees — and flight risk, noting the accused has no ties or family in Malta.

The defence argued that the accused has stable employment and that evidence had already been preserved.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled that the accused should not be granted bail. The prosecution also still requested a protection order in favour of the victim.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings.

The accused was represented by Silvan Pulis. The prosecution was led by Inspector Kurt Farrugia, together with Dorianne Tabone and Jurgen Dalli for the Office of the Attorney General.