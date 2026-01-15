Court rules lifer ‘is-Sufu’ entitled to parole review, urges legislative reform

A constitutional court has ruled that Ronnie Azzopardi, known as is-Sufu, suffered a breach of his human rights because Malta’s legal framework still does not properly regulate parole for prisoners serving life sentences.

The court noted that Azzopardi’s right under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights had been violated, confirming once again that life prisoners must have a real prospect of release through a review mechanism.

Azzopardi is serving a life sentence over the 2005 Żejtun car-bomb attack that killed Angela Bondin and seriously injured others. His life sentence was confirmed by the Criminal Court in 2013 and upheld on appeal in 2019.

The court noted that Maltese law still excludes life prisoners from parole under the Justice Reform Act, despite repeated constitutional rulings and European Court of Human Rights jurisprudence requiring reviewability of life sentences.

Although the Criminal Court of Appeal had already ordered in 2019 that Azzopardi be allowed to appear before the Parole Board after 30 years, the constitutional court ruled that this period must run from the date of the original Criminal Court sentence in March 2013, and not from the appeal judgment.

As a result, Azzopardi will become eligible to apply for parole in 2043, after serving the equivalent of around 25 years in detention, a threshold the court said is compatible with European human rights standards.

However, the court rejected arguments that parole eligibility should start from the date of Azzopardi’s arrest in 2005, and also ruled that constitutional guarantees to a fair hearing and protection from inhuman punishment under Malta’s Constitution were not applicable in this case.

Defence lawyers Jose Herrera and David Camilleri are expected to appeal, arguing that earlier judgments have consistently recognised a right to parole review after 25 years.

The court ordered that costs relating to government ministers and prison authorities be borne by Azzopardi, while the remaining costs are to be paid by the State Advocate

Judge Henri Mizzi presided over the case. Defence lawyers Jose Herrera and David Camilleri represented the accused.