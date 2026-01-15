Man charged with raping woman he met from Tinder

A 36-year-old Turkish engineer residing in Marsaskala was remanded in custody after being charged in court with raping a woman he had met through the dating application Tinder.

The accused, Onur Arlson, appeared before the court where he was informed of the charges against him.

The prosecution is being led by Miriayah Borg on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, while the accused is represented by defence lawyer Silvan Pulis.

The court was told the accused and the alleged victim had been dating after meeting on Tinder. According to the prosecution, the two went on a date which later continued at a hotel.

It was there that the accused allegedly asked the woman if she wanted to have sex.

The prosecution claims that despite her refusal, the accused proceeded to rape her.

Before the sitting, it emerged the accused’s wife was present in the courtroom but was requested to leave by her husband as she was unaware of the nature of the charges being brought against her husband.

The court told her that since it was an open court she could decide to stay and so she did. It was noted that she became aware of the accusations while inside the courtroom.

The defence requested the accused’s release on bail, arguing that he has strong ties to Malta and therefore poses no risk of absconding. Defence counsel also highlighted the accused’s residence and employment in Malta.

The prosecution objected to bail, pointing out that the victim has yet to testify and currently resides in Malta, raising concerns about possible interference at this stage of proceedings.

After considering the stage of the case, the court rejected the request for bail.

The prosecution requested the issuance of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim. The court upheld the request and issued the protection order.

The defence also requested a publication ban, citing the presence of a six-year-old minor.

The prosecution objected, arguing that this constituted a personal consideration rather than a matter of public interest.

Following submissions from both sides, the court rejected the request for a name publication ban, allowing only a ban on the publication of the victim’s identity.

The protection order was also confirmed.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings.