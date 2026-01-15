Man fined €15,000 and banned for life from keeping animals over neglect of dogs

A man from Rabat has been fined €15,000 and permanently banned from keeping animals after a court found him guilty of subjecting two dogs to severe neglect and suffering.

Gary Agius, 29 from Rabat, was convicted by the Court of Magistrates, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, of multiple breaches of the Animal Welfare Act following an inspection carried out in September 2023 in the Landrijiet area, between Baħrija and Rabat.

The court heard that on 22 September 2023, police and animal welfare officers were alerted to the condition of two dogs being kept in makeshift pens. Testimony revealed that the animals were found extremely underweight, without adequate food or clean water, and living in dirty, unsafe conditions with insufficient shelter from the heat.

Police constable Brandon Agius testified that basic necessities such as water, food and hygiene were lacking. One of the dogs had no water at all, while the other only had access to dirty water. Both dogs were described as “skin and bones”.

Animal Welfare officers Fiorita Sammut and Mario Axisa confirmed that the dogs were kept in inadequate enclosures, exposed to heat, surrounded by filth and debris, and infested with ticks. Veterinary examinations later revealed that one of the dogs was suffering from haemagnia, a tick-borne parasite, while the other required dental treatment due to overgrown teeth and poor oral health.

Records from the Veterinary Services confirmed that both dogs, named Ċikku and Kinu, were registered in Agius’ name, making him legally responsible for their care. The dogs were removed from the site and taken for veterinary treatment.

In its judgment, the court held that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had caused unnecessary suffering to the animals, failed to provide appropriate care, and neglected to meet their basic welfare needs.

The magistrate stressed that animals are among the most vulnerable beings in society and that the court has a duty to protect them. The judgment noted the seriousness of the neglect and warned of the risk of such behaviour being repeated.

While taking into account that the accused had a clean criminal record, the court imposed a €15,000 fine, payable in monthly instalments of €700. Failure to pay would result in the fine being converted into imprisonment, at the legally prescribed rate.

In addition to the fine, the court imposed a lifetime ban on Agius from keeping animals or residing in any place where animals are kept. A copy of the judgment was ordered to be forwarded to the Director for Animal Welfare.

The court declined to order reimbursement of veterinary and relocation costs, noting that such expenses had not been formally proven during the proceedings and that the animals had already been removed from the accused’s possession.