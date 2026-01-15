Two granted bail over New Year’s Day bar brawl that left two men seriously injured

Two people charged over a violent New Year’s Day bar fight in Ħamrun that left two men seriously injured have been granted bail under strict conditions, after the court ruled that the gravity of the charges alone was not enough to justify continued detention.

Darren Galea and the woman, whose identity is being withheld by court order as she is the mother of two minors, appeared in court over a violent incident that took place on 1 January at a bar in Ħamrun. Both faced allegations of causing serious injury to one of the victims, while Galea is additionally accused of seriously injuring a second man, who was armed and has a prior criminal record.

According to court proceedings before Magistrate Abigail Critien at that time, police were called to the bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day following reports of a fight and a suspected stabbing. Officers arriving in Ħamrun discovered an injured man, blood at the scene, and an iron bar on the floor.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were later assessed and confirmed to have suffered serious injuries.

Investigations at the scene linked the two suspects to the attack, with claims that the iron bar was used to assault both men. CCTV footage from the bar captured a man and a woman entering while carrying an iron bar, subsequently identified as Galea and the female suspect.

The prosecution objected to the granting of bail, indicating that additional civilian witnesses remain to testify. However, the Court observed that the remaining witnesses are expected to provide evidence consistent with that already preserved and disclosed.

The court emphasised that the seriousness of the charges alone does not constitute sufficient grounds to deny bail. It further considered the personal circumstances of the accused and found no compelling reasons suggesting a risk of non-compliance with bail conditions.

Consequently, the court granted bail to both co-accused, subject to strict and extensive conditions, such as appearing for all court sittings, refraining from contacting any prosecution witnesses and are prohibited from entering the establishment in Ħamrun. The two are to sign a bail book at the police station every day, and must observe a curfew spanning from nine in the evening until six in the morning.

The man had to deposit the sum of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000, while the woman deposited a sum of €3,000 and a personal guarantee of €12,000

The court further reminded both accused that a protection order issued to them remains fully in force for the duration of the proceedings, under the same terms and conditions.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the sitting.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted, while defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the accused.