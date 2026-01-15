menu

Woman seriously injured after car crashes into wall in Swieqi

The 70-year-old driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after losing control of her vehicle in Triq Sant’Andrija on Thursday afternoon

nicole_meilak
15 January 2026, 6:06pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The Toyota Starlet crashed into a wall in Swieqi (Photo: Malta Police Force)
A 70-year-old woman from Pembroke suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving crashed into a wall in Swieqi on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were informed of the traffic accident in Triq Sant’Andrija at around 1pm and immediately went to the scene, where preliminary investigations showed that the woman had lost control of her Toyota Starlet and collided with a wall.

A medical team was called to the site and the woman was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was informed of the case and appointed a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

