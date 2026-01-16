Man acquitted of drug charges as court finds insufficient evidence linking him to seized substances

A magistrates’ court has acquitted a man who had faced multiple drug-related charges stemming from a police raid carried out in 2013, after finding the prosecution failed to establish a sufficient link between the accused and the illicit substances seized.

The judgment was delivered on 15 January 2026 by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, presiding over the Court of Magistrates as a Court of Criminal Judicature, in a long-running drugs case dating back more than a decade

The accused, who was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged offences, had been charged with trafficking and possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of cannabis, and breach of a previous court order. The charges related to events said to have occurred on 1 November 2013.

The case originated from a police investigation into an unrelated theft from a seacraft.

Acting on CCTV footage, police obtained a search warrant and carried out a search at a residence in Rabat. During the search, officers discovered 51 ecstasy pills of various colours, cannabis buds weighing 6.37g, grinders, plastic sachets, and other items associated with drug use and distribution.

The accused was present in the residence at the time of the search.

Scientific analysis later confirmed that the pills contained MDMA and that the cannabis contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), both substances being controlled under Maltese law.

A central issue in the proceedings concerned a statement given by the accused to police on 2 November 2013. During the proceedings, the defence successfully argued that the statement was inadmissible because, at the time it was taken, the accused did not have the right to legal assistance during interrogation, a right which only entered into force in Maltese law in 2016.

The court also took into account the accused’s young age at the time.

After reviewing relevant Maltese and European jurisprudence, including decisions of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, the magistrate ruled that the statement could not be relied upon and ordered it to be excluded from the evidence.

Once the statement was discarded, the court assessed the remaining evidence and found that it failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the drugs seized belonged to the accused. ­­

Layers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.