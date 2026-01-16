Man who crashed into vehicles while allegedly drunk gets bail

Janis Caruana, a 40-year-old Maltese man, appeared before the Criminal Court on Friday following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and breaching the conditions of his bail.

The incidents occurred during the early hours of 15 January in Marsa and surrounding areas.

According to police reports, officers on patrol were approached by a member of the public who reported a man crashing into several vehicles.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found Caruana and observed signs that he may have been under the influence.

Further investigations revealed Caruana was already out on bail and had allegedly violated his release conditions, including restrictions on movement and compliance with court orders.

Caruana is facing a series of charges relating to driving offences, including operating a Peugeot vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance, driving negligently, and causing damage to several vehicles. In addition, he is accused of failing to adhere to his bail conditions.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Jacob Magri explained Caruana had been attending a drug rehabilitation programme and argued that strict bail conditions would make it difficult for him to continue his rehabilitation if he were denied release.

The prosecution opposed the defence’s submission, arguing Caruana’s previous breaches of bail demonstrated a disregard for court orders and posed a risk to public safety.

After considering the arguments, the Criminal Court granted bail but imposed stringent conditions. Caruana is prohibited from leaving his residence before 6am or after 11pm, and he may not travel abroad.

He is required to sign the bail book three times daily and is expressly forbidden from approaching any witnesses involved in the case.

Bail was set with a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

The court also noted Caruana’s criminal record, which includes several convictions and sentences, making this matter particularly serious.

In addition to the bail conditions, the court reserved the right to suspend his driving licence if he is found guilty, alongside other penalties provided under Maltese law.

Police have confirmed the matter will continue to be investigated and that Caruana will remain under the supervision of the authorities while on bail.

The court emphasised strict adherence to the bail conditions is necessary to protect the public and ensure the integrity of the judicial process.

Prosecution was led by Ian Vella while the accused was being represented by lawyer Jacob Magri.