Jury begins deliberations on Noel Azzopardi’s mental state in Rabat murder case

A panel of jurors has begun deliberations in a pre-trial hearing to decide whether 41-year-old Noel Azzopardi was legally sane when he fatally shot 27-year-old Eric Borg on 1 January 2024 in Triq il Fidloqqom, Rabat.

The proceedings, held before Judge Neville Camilleri, centre solely on Azzopardi’s mental state at the time of the offence — not on his guilt or innocence for Borg’s killing.

Under Maltese law, this type of hearing (ġurin) requires jurors to determine whether the accused was of sound mind and therefore capable of bearing criminal responsibility.

The legal question before the jury is whether Azzopardi, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including wilful homicide, discharging a firearm near an inhabited area, and firearm safety breaches, understood both the nature of his actions and that they were wrong when the shooting occurred.

Earlier court appointed psychiatrists concluded Azzopardi suffers from serious mental health issues and intellectual impairments, and that at the time of the incident he experienced persecutory delusions and lacked the capacity to form the criminal intent required for conviction.

These expert reports suggested he was legally insane at the time of the offence.

In the judge’s final address to the jury, he reminded them that they need to decide if the accused was sane or not while also reminding them a person is innocent until proven guilty, and also that their decision has to be based of the facts which were brought to them and their beliefs during this pre-trial.

If the jury finds that Azzopardi was sane at the time, the case will revert to a full murder trial on the substantive charges, where the prosecution must prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

A conviction for murder in Malta can carry a life sentence.

Conversely, if the jury concludes that he was legally insane when he shot Borg, Azzopardi could be committed to a psychiatric facility indefinitely under Maltese law.