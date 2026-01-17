Sailor dies after falling into strong waves while working on boat

A 55-year-old man died after falling into strong waves around 15 nautical miles off the coast of Marsaskala.

In a statement, police said that the victim, who was from the Philippines, was working on a boat when he fell from the boat into the sea due to strong waves.

At that point, a 45-year-old Filipino worker jumped into the sea to save the victim and managed to bring him back aboard with the help of two other workers on the boat.

The two Filipinos were brought to shore by the AFM, as the 55-year-old was certified dead. The other worker was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He sustained no injuries.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.