Man’s heavily decomposed body found in St. George’s Bay

A man’s heavily decomposed body was found in the sea at St. George’s Bay in the early hours of Sunday, the police said on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 1am following reports that a person’s body had been spotted in the water.

Upon arrival, police recovered the remains, which are believed to be those of a man, though identification has not yet been possible due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Sources have told MaltaToday the body is believed to be that of a foreign national, and initial investigations suggest he is not Maltese.

Investigations show the body had been in the sea for several days before being discovered.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has been informed of the case and has appointed several experts to assist with the inquiry.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.