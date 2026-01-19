Constitutional Court rules against Ferris in unjust dismissal case

The Constitutional Court on Monday quashed a court decision ordering former police inspector and FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris be awarded €20,000 in damages.

The damages had been awarded in October 2023 after the lower court had ruled his dismissal during his probation period was unjust.

Ferris, 50, a former police inspector, had filed proceedings against the FIAU before the Industrial Tribunal in 2020 claiming discrimination after it terminated his employment as a Financial Analysis Manager during his probationary period.

He told the tribunal, chaired by lawyer Anna Mallia, that his problems at the FIAU had started in 2017 after Daphne Caruana Galizia published a story alleging that Pilatus Bank had facilitated a $1 million kickback into an account belonging to Michelle Muscat, wife of Joseph Muscat, who was the Prime Minister at the time.

Ferris had spoken to the FIAU Director Alfred Zammit telling him that it did not make sense that the FIAU had given Pilatus Bank the all-clear because in its report the FIAU had found “a bunch of breaches.” Ferris told the tribunal that he had also carried out preliminary checks and analysis in the presence of Zammit and FIAU employee Ruth Gauci which showed that a transaction he was alleged to have leaked was not the same one reported on by Caruana Galizia.

Ferris filed proceedings before the Industrial Tribunal in 2018 against the then-FIAU Chairman Peter Grech- subsequently replaced by Jesmond Gatt in November 2020- claiming that he had been subjected to discriminatory treatment. The Tribunal had dismissed his claim in May 2022, but Ferris’ appeal to this decision was upheld by Mr. Justice Toni Abela in February 2023. The judge ruled that the Tribunal had failed to give sufficient reasons for its decision and sent the case back in order for it to be decided again.

The decision was appealed on 2 January 2023, by the police commissioner. Ferris filed a cross-appeal.

The police commissioner challenged the ruling on several grounds, including the applicability of Protocol 12 to the European Convention on Human Rights. The protocol is an anti-discrimination instrument that broadens the convention’s non-discrimination provisions.

It was argued that the court of first instance could not apply the protocol because it does not form part of Maltese law. It was also submitted that Ferris failed to demonstrate that he had suffered a breach under the protocol.

The court noted that Ferris had invoked protection under Protocol 12 at first instance. However, the state advocate referred to the European Convention Act and the Ratification of Treaties Act, which provide that “no provision of a treaty shall become, or be enforceable as, part of the law of Malta except by or under an Act of Parliament”.

Through the state advocate, the police commissioner argued Protocol 12 had not been incorporated into Maltese law and that the court therefore could not have found a breach of that protocol.

The Constitutional Court rejected Ferris’ argument that, because the police commissioner had not raised the inapplicability of Protocol 12, the courts were obliged to treat it as part of domestic law. It held that courts cannot apply treaty provisions that do not form part of Maltese law.

The Constitutional Court said it could not assume powers that do not belong to it, nor amend or correct domestic law. That responsibility, it said, lies with the legislative branch of the state. It warned that the notion that a constitutional court could act without regard to laws enacted by Parliament was “dangerous and anti-democratic”.

On Ferris’ request for reinstatement, in which he claimed discrimination and pointed to the reinstatement of other police officers, the Constitutional Court held that it could not conclude that his request had been treated differently. It disagreed with the court of first instance’s finding that there was no objective and reasonable justification for refusing his reinstatement.

The court referred to testimony by former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who said he had not approved Ferris’ request for reinstatement following reports of sensitive leaks from the FIAU. Cutajar said it was preferable to await the outcome of those proceedings before taking a decision, and the reinstatement request was therefore left pending.

The court noted that once a person resigns from the Police Force, there is no right to reinstatement. It also pointed out that the police commissioner enjoys discretion when considering such requests.

In testimony on the exercise of that discretion, Cutajar said there may be suspicions of criminal behaviour involving a former police officer even if no charges have been brought. Referring to this evidence, the court held that the police commissioner had demonstrated an objective justification for refusing Ferris’ request. It found no evidence that the former inspector had suffered discrimination without a valid reason and dismissed Ferris’ complaint.

The Constitutional Court upheld the plea that Protocol 12 does not form part of domestic law and annulled the part of the judgment finding a breach of that protocol.

All claims brought by Ferris were rejected. The court annulled the judgment of the court of first instance and ordered the plaintiff to pay the costs.

The Constitutional Court was presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, sitting with Mr Justice Giannino Caruana Demajo and Mr Justice Anthony Ellul. Lawyers Eve Borg Costanzi and Matthew Cutajar represented Ferris, while State Advocate Chris Soler appeared for the police commissioner.