Court acquits man charged over alleged Mater Dei clash involving police officer

The Magistrates’ Court acquitted Jason Joseph Vince Schembri on Tuesday of all charges brought against him in connection with an incident that occurred at Mater Dei Hospital in March 2024.

The accused was charged with threatening and insulting a police officer while on duty, breaching the public peace, threatening and insulting a parking officer with a dangerous object and failing to comply with a lawful police order to attend at a police station.

Schembri chose not to testify in the proceedings.

Police Constable Luke Marchett testified he was on duty at Mater Dei Hospital when security personnel alerted police to an argument in the emergency parking area. On arrival, he found Schembri arguing with security staff over his motorcycle having been clamped after being parked in an ambulance zone.

Marchett stated that he attempted to calm the accused, but alleged that Schembri became aggressive, made threatening remarks, and removed a hatchet-like tool from his motorcycle. The officer testified he immediately seized the object and threw it aside.

Security staff corroborated that Schembri had struck the clamp on his motorcycle with a tool and was visibly agitated.

Witnesses confirmed police were called and took control of the situation shortly afterwards. CCTV footage from the parking area was produced, while evidence was also provided by parking supervisors and security personnel present at the scene.

The court noted the body-cam footage attributed to PC Marchett was not produced, and the footage exhibited in court originated from another police officer.

The alleged weapon was also never produced as evidence. In the court’s view, the best possible evidence in the circumstances would have been the body-cam footage of the officer who allegedly received the threats.

The court held the accusations did not sufficiently materialise in law, and acquitted the accused of all charges.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the sitting.