Have you seen this man? Police appeal to public to help track down man

The public has been asked to help locate a man, who is being sought by the police in relation to an ongoing court case

21 January 2026, 4:49pm
by Jade Bezzina
This man is wanted by the police
The police have requested the public's help locating a man wanted in relation to an ongoing court case.

This search was ordered by the magistrate.

Anyone that could supply information is asked to contact the police by Facebook messenger or call the Police GHQ even anonymously, on 21 224001 / 119 or at their nearest police station with the quote number 2/2026.

 

