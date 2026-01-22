Court orders pastizzi vendor to pay €10,600 in costs over money laundering scheme

Daniel Briffa, also known as il-Gasgas, was charged on Wednesday with having committed acts of money laundering in 2021, by transferring and possessing property that was directly or indirectly obtained from criminal activity.

Furthermore, he was also charged with making unlawful gain to the detriment of the Social Security Department (SSD) amounting to more than €5,000, being aggravated, and circulating false documents intended for a public authority.

Briffa was also accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm, being unlicensed, and carrying bladed weapons without authorisation. He was thus rendered a recidivist by virtue of sentences previously delivered by the court.

The court was requested to issue a seizure and freezing order of all assets, sequestering all movable or immovable property pertaining to the accused, and to prohibit the accused from transferring or disposing of any movable or immovable property owned or held by him.

The court was requested, in the event of finding guilt, to impose the penalties provided by law, to order the confiscation of all corpus delicti, instruments used or intended to be used in the commission of the offence, and all proceeds derived therefrom, including property corresponding in value to such proceeds, as well as all property of the accused.

Many witnesses took the stand, claiming that while the accused was defrauding the SSD, he was gainfully employed and failing to declare his income to the Commissioner for Taxation.

In fact, following an analysis carried out by the Inland Revenue Department, a Letter to Sanction was issued.

During cross-examination, witnesses stated that some of the funds deposited into the accused’s bank account originated from the SSD, by means of direct debits. Others were received by cheques.

There were no mysterious deposits into the accused’s account, however, when the total amount deposited was considered cumulatively, the sum was substantial. Another witness explained that between 2012 and November 2021, the total sum credited to the accused’s bank account amounted to €64,841.09, which consisted of the same direct payments and cheques.

On issue of a search warrant, a small, loaded calibre revolver was found on the bedside table in the accused’s bedroom, as well as jewellery was found on the accused himself, namely a thick gold chain, a bracelet, approximately six rings, a Bulova wristwatch, as well as gold-teeth.

A psychotherapist testified that Briffa had experienced an acute crisis in 2021, while Inspector Matthew Galea maintained that while the accused was under arrest, he was taken to the polyclinic in order to obtain eight different types of medication.

The accused was found guilty of money laundering, aggravated fraud, fraudulent receipt of social benefits, illegal possession of a firearm and recidivism.

The court ordered a three-year probation order, a treatment order, 250 hours of community service, confiscation of all movable and immovable property valued at €56,947, and a payment of €10,622.28 in court fees.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the sitting.