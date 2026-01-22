Woman found guilty of murdering partner in 2021 loses appeal

Mayumi Santos Patacsil, who was found guilty in August 2025 of the voluntary homicide of her partner at their Mellieħa home, has seen her appeal quashed.

Having been convicted for voluntary homicide and for filing a false police report, her defence raised substantial questions on jury discretion and legitimate self-defence.

In summer of 2021, Marcelino Montalban Saraza was found in a pool of blood in the couple’s Mellieħa apartment. The trial by jury saw the accused claiming that she acted in self-defence during a heated argument, stabbing him in the chest and attempting to slit his throat with another knife.

The jury found the accused guilty for homicide, a 9-0 verdict, and guilty by a 7-2 verdict on the second count of having fictitiously filed a police report.

The Criminal Court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, ordered payment of €17,907.39 in expert costs and rejected the request for a minimum-term recommendation.

The accused filed an appeal requesting the reversal of the guilty verdict and acquittal, substitution of sentence with a lesser penalty, and a retrial. The grounds of the defence alleged that serious procedural irregularities, mainly regarding the jury, as was as misapplication of the law, arose in the accused’s case.

The court reiterated the settled principle that the appellate court must not lightly disturb a jury’s assessment of evidence, particularly where the jury had the advantage of observing witness demeanour and credibility firsthand. Intervention is justified only where the verdict is manifestly unreasonable, that is, one which no reasonable jury could have reached on the evidence.

The evidence demonstrated the relationship between the appellant and the deceased was highly turbulent, characterised by jealousy, repeated arguments, and possessive behaviour on the part of the appellant.

Following the murder, Patacsil packed her belongings in a suitcase, admitted to friends that she had stabbed the victim, falsely reported herself as a victim of domestic violence and claimed selective amnesia during interrogation.

However, the court found that there was no credible evidence that the deceased initiated an unjust or inevitable aggression, and that the fatal stabbing and subsequent neck wounds were incompatible with defensive necessity.

The appellant’s final ground alleged ineffective legal representation by state-appointed counsel. Nonetheless, the mere dissatisfaction with trial strategy does not establish procedural irregularity and no concrete prejudice was demonstrated.

Therefore, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti, Madam Justice Edwina Grima and Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, rejected all grounds of appeal and confirmed the sentence handed down to the accused.