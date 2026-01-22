Heroin trafficking case sent back to criminal court after 17 years

A case of heroin trafficking has been sent back to the Criminal Court after the accused appealed against a procedural error.

Faisal Musbah Ali Wadi was accused in September 2008 of having conspired to traffic heroin in Malta, after airport customs discovered heroin in a woman’s suitcase upon her arrival from Tunisia.

In 2023, Wadi’s lawyers had filed a note with the man’s defence pleas, the first of which was that the defendant’s name was Faisal Musbah Ali Wadi, and not Faisal Mohammed M. Wadi as postulated by the bill of indictment. This was accepted by the court.

The appellant challenged the Criminal Court’s judgment on the grounds of administrative error during proceedings. The initial judgment on 5 September 2023 accepted the exception, but the judgement that was read out in court was different to the one filed in the system, rendering it null. Consequently, the exception was resubmitted before the reconstituted Criminal Court and ultimately rejected.

Wadi contended that the Criminal Court failed to address the exception properly, as the procedural error in his name during the compilation acts led to unnecessary repetition of the compilation process without a fresh re-reading of charges under oath.

The Attorney General argued that the appeal improperly attempted to raise a new exception, whereas the appeal should only address arguments against the previously issued judgement.

The appellant’s exception argued that the indictment was directed against a fictitious person, due to errors in the recorded name, rendering all proceedings null.

The court confirmed that procedural corrections were made, including the proper reading of the accused’s name, and that the appellant’s identity was never in dispute. It determined that all alleged defects were remedied and there was no nullity in the indictment.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Judges Mark Chetcuti, Edwina Grima and Giovanni M. Grixti, dismissed the appeal and remitted the case back to the Criminal Court for continuation.

Defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the accused.