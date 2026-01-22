Man conditionally discharged after admitting possession of drugs in St Julian’s club

A man was conditionally discharged for one year after admitting to possessing a number of controlled and psychotropic substances at a St Julian’s nightclub last September.

Joseph Sebastian Zamora Gutierrez was charged in court with having been found in possession of drugs including mephedrone, ecstasy and ketamine during an incident that occurred on 14 September 2025.

The Attorney General requested that the case be heard before the Criminal Court rather than the Drug Court.

Zamora Gutierrez pleaded guilty to all charges at the first opportunity. The court warned him of the consequences of his admission and granted him time to reconsider, after which he confirmed his guilty plea.

In sentencing, the court took into account that the accused had no prior criminal record, that he admitted the charges at an early stage, and that the quantities of drugs involved were minimal.

He was consequently found guilty of possession and granted a conditional discharge for a period of one year, on condition that he does not commit any further offence during that time.

The court explained the implications of the sentence and warned the accused that any further offence committed during the operative period would render him liable to sentencing for both the new offence and the present one.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the sitting, while Inspector Dylan Pace led the prosecution.