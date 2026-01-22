Court finds State breached Robert Aquilina’s fundamental rights, orders compensation

The Civil Court has found the State guilty of breaching the fundamental rights of notary and ex-Repubblika President Robert Aquilina, ordering it to pay him compensation.

Aquilina’s claim that the state breached his fundamental rights as a result of ongoing struggles to obtain information about the selection of the FIAU’s board of governors back in 2022, has been upheld by the Civil Court.

In a judgment delivered by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale, the court ruled that Aquilina had been denied a fair hearing in connection with a freedom of information request he had submitted to the Commissioner of Police and the Minister for Finance.

The request concerned the appointment of former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta to the Board of Governors of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).

The court held that the manner in which the request was handled amounted to a violation of Aquilina’s constitutional rights, mainly Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, prompting the finding against the State.

Reacting to the judgment, Aquilina described the ruling as a source of great personal satisfaction, saying the legal battle had now reached a “decisive and just conclusion.”

“This judgment once again confirms that we are on the right side of history,” he said.

He added the decision represented a victory not only for him personally, but also for justice, democracy and citizens’ right to timely access to information concerning individuals entrusted with public power.

The sum of €2,000 was awarded to Aquilina in compensation.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia represented Aquilina during the case.