Man given probation and treatment order over Marsa stabbing

Axl Mallia was handed a three-year probation order and a treatment order after being found guilty of causing minor injuries with a sharp weapon in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in Marsa in March 2022.

Mallia had been charged with causing grievous injuries using a sharp or pointed instrument, carrying a knife without a licence, possessing a weapon during the commission of a crime, making threats, and disturbing the public peace.

The court heard testimony from several witnesses and was shown CCTV footage, as well as DNA evidence linking Mallia to the scene. Medical reports confirmed that the victim sustained superficial but serious facial injuries consistent with knife wounds.

The defence argued that the incident had been provoked by the victim, but the court rejected this claim, finding that the injuries were not inflicted as a result of provocation and that there had been no aggression from the victim.

The court also dismissed procedural objections raised by the defence concerning the timing of the indictment and the validity of the proceedings.

In determining the sentence, the court took into account that Mallia has no previous criminal convictions, but also noted that he is facing separate drug trafficking charges before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo. The prosecution submitted that Mallia would benefit from a treatment order, and the court agreed.

Mallia was also placed under a three-year protection order in favour of the victim. The court warned that any breach of the order could result in a fine of up to €7,000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

He was ordered to pay €1,215.16 in court costs.

Mallia was represented by lawyer Matthew Xuereb.