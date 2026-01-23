President appoints new judge and three magistrates following judicial selection process

The president has appointed a new judge and three new magistrates following separate public calls and selection processes carried out in terms of the Constitution and evaluated by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Charmaine Galea was appointed judge of the Superior Courts following a public call issued on 7 November 2025 by Justice and Construction Sector Reform Minister Jonathan Attard, with applications closing on 28 November.

Twelve expressions of interest were received and assessed by the Judicial Appointments Committee during a meeting held on 22 December 2025.

On 6 January 2026, the president received the committee’s report, which shortlisted three candidates considered most suitable for appointment. The shortlisted candidates, listed in alphabetical order, were Charmaine Galea, Claire Stafrace Zammit and Brigitte Sultana. The president selected Galea and formally appointed her to the Superior Courts.

In a separate process, the same public call of 7 November 2025 also sought to fill three magistrate posts in the Inferior Courts. Nineteen expressions of interest were received and evaluated by the Judicial Appointments Committee at its 22 December sitting.

The president was presented with three successive reports listing shortlisted candidates, from which one appointment was made each time. From the first list — Franca Giordmaina, Patrick Valentino and Claudio Zammit — the president selected Patrick Valentino. From the second list — Natalino Caruana Debrincat, Franca Giordmaina and Claudio Zammit — Claudio Zammit was selected. From the final list — Natalino Caruana Debrincat, Franca Giordmaina and Daniela Pace Grima — the president selected Franca Giordmaina.

In line with constitutional procedure, the president formally appointed Franca Giordmaina, Patrick Valentino and Claudio Zammit as magistrates of the Inferior Courts on the recommendation of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

The Office of the President said both appointment processes have now been fulfilled and exhausted, and the president congratulated the newly appointed members of the judiciary while thanking the Judicial Appointments Committee for its work.