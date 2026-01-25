Police catch two stray puppies running in the middle of the road

Police have saved two puppies wandering in the middle of the road in Żebbuġ during traffic checks.

In a statement, police said that officers were conducting checks against speeding drivers in Triq l-Imdina.

It was explained that police issued contraventions over other irregularities as well.

At one point, officers noted two puppies running in the middle of the road. Luckily, a driver slowed down and helped them to catch the dogs.

Animal Welfare officials came to the site and confirmed that the dogs weren’t chipped, and so were collected by Animal Welfare.