Search for for 13-year-old girl who fell into sea at Ċirkewwa ongoing

Civil Protection Department officials still searching for 13-year-old who fell into the sea near Ċirkewwa’s South Quay

karl_azzopardi
27 January 2026, 8:00am
by Karl Azzopardi
Civil Protection Department (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
The search for a 13-year-old girl who fell in the sea at Ċirkewwa’s South Quay on Monday near the Gozo Channel terminal is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that a search through the night yielded no result, and Civil Protection Department officials are still searching for her.

MaltaToday is informed the girl was with her older brother, who has been brought to shore by his father. The girl is understood to be a Polish tourist who got swept up by the sea while she was near the shore with her father and brother.

The incident happened at around 6:15pm.

A yellow weather warning was in effect on Monday, as strong winds and rough seas prompted authorities to warn the public to avoid the coastline.

