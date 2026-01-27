WATCH | Girl was swept into sea with father, brother after big wave hit south quay ramp: rescuers

Search for for 13-year-old girl who fell into sea at Ċirkewwa ongoing

Updated at 11:40am with details by rescuers

A 13-year-old Polish girl who was swept into the sea at Ċirkewwa on Monday when walking on a ramp, rescuers said on Tuesday.

The rescue effort, which is being led by Rescue Coordination Centre at the AFM, which is in turn coordinating search efforts with the support of Civil Protection Department and Malta Police Force, continued on Tuesday morning. The rescue operation is entering critical hours.

The girl is understood to be a Polish tourist who got swept up by the sea while she was near the shore with her father and brother. She is staying at a nearby hotel.

Rescue efforts are still underway in Ċirkewwa, with the girl yet to be found, after operation were halted through the night as rescuers could not work due to the conditions. Rescuers are using helicopters, boats and drones in attempt to find missing 13-year-old.

Rescuers said the girl, her brother and her father had entered the south quay area, when a large wave hit them and swept them into the sea. The father and the boy managed to make it out after the wave pushed them against a nearby wall.

The father, 49, sustained injuries when trying to save his daughter. He was treated at Mater Dei Hospital, and was discharged on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 6:15pm.

A yellow weather warning was in effect on Monday, as strong winds and rough seas prompted authorities to warn the public to avoid the coastline.