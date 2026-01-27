WATCH | Search for missing 13-year-old at Ċirkewwa suspended till Wednesday morning

Search for for 13-year-old girl who fell into sea at Ċirkewwa ongoing

Updated at 6pm with more details

Emergency responders have suspended their search for a missing 13-year-old girl at Ċirkewwa and will continue on Wednesday morning.

The teenager was reportedly standing behind railings in the south quay area when a large wave swept her into the sea at around 6:15pm on Monday, triggering a major rescue operation. Rescuers said the girl had been with her father and brother when the wave struck, pushing all three into the water. The father and son managed to climb out after being thrown against a nearby wall.

The girl is understood to be a Polish tourist staying at a nearby hotel.

A jacket belonging to the 13-year-old Polish girl who was swept into the sea at Ċirkewwa on Monday evening has been found on nearby rocks on the second day of the rescue operation.

Emergency responders said the jacket was discovered close to the Sunset Viewpoint area, heading in the direction of Paradise Bay beach. The girl’s family has confirmed that the jacket belongs to her.

An Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) helicopter was expected to reach the site shortly, with rescuers focusing their efforts on that stretch of coastline.

The rescue operation is being coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre within the Armed Forces of Malta, with the support of the Civil Protection Department and the Malta Police Force. Search efforts resumed on Tuesday morning after being suspended overnight due to dangerous sea conditions.

Helicopters, patrol boats and drones are being used in the search, which rescuers have described as entering critical hours.

The girl’s father, aged 49, was injured while trying to save his daughter and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. He was later discharged on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning had been in effect on Monday, with strong winds and rough seas prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid coastal areas.