Police smash criminal network, seize drugs and stacks of cash

Police seized around 13kg of suspected cocaine and cannabis during a coordinated operation targeting foreign criminal networks operating in Malta.

During the operation nearly €387,000 in cash was also recovered.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, led to the arrest of four men and a woman in connection with drug trafficking, money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation.

All five suspects are Italian nationals aged between 27 and 35.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at several residences in Msida, Sliema and Swieqi.

During the raids, police found and seized suspected cocaine, cannabis resin and cannabis with an estimated street value of €250,000.

In addition to the drugs and cash, officers confiscated clothing and jewellery worth around €150,000, two vehicles and a firearm. The weapon was later confirmed to have been reported stolen.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and is being led by Magistrate Monica Borg Galea, who has appointed a number of experts to assist with the investigation.

Police said investigations are ongoing.