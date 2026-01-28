'Il-Quws' has his bail revoked after Attorney General request

A court has ordered the rearrest of Melvin Debono, known as ‘Il-Quws’ after being granted bail last week.

Debono is no stranger to the courts. Last December he was charged with breaching six bails, as well as a domestic violence charge against his ex-partner.

He was also charged with other offences in previous months including maliciously discharging a legal device, possessing an illegal weapon, involuntarily causing damage to property, drug trafficking and money laundering.

In February 2025, he was accused of causing a high-speed car crash whilst fleeing from the police after publicly assaulting his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the court accepted an Attorney General request to rearrest Debono.

In its consideration, the court noted that its decree was postponed due to Debono’s repeated failure to turn up in court.

The court said that Debono didn’t provide peace of mind that he would obey the bail conditions imposed on him.

‘Il-Quws’ had his bail revoked.

Police Inspector Sherona Buhagiar and AG lawyer Clive Aquilina led the prosecution. Debono was represented by lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono.