Man who injured five in alleged drink-driving hit-and-run incident granted bail in Gozo

Moroccan national Hassane Soutra was granted bail on Thursday after facing hit-and-run incident having injured five people.

The decision was handed down by the Court of Magistrates in Gozo, despite strong objection from the prosecution.

The accused allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and committed several serious traffic violations. During the proceedings, it was noted one of the victims remains in critical condition at Mater Dei Hospital, although they are no longer considered to be in immediate danger of death.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Keith Xerri, argued firmly against the accused's release, highlighting that Soutra’s only ties to Malta are his residence permit and his partner, while his family resides in Morocco. The prosecution expressed a significant fear that the accused might flee the country to avoid justice.

The defence, led by lawyers Delilah Vella and Anthea Bonnici Zammit, argued there were no legal grounds to justify continued detention and introduced Atika Karakhi as a third-party guarantor.

In its deliberation, the court took into account the duration of the accused's preventive custody and the fact that several witnesses had already testified.

Ultimately, the court decided to grant bail under a set of very stringent conditions.

The accused was ordered to deposit €5,000 and provide a personal guarantee of €25,000, while the third-party guarantor was required to deposit an additional €10,000

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided over the case.