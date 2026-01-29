Constitutional Court rules Brian Tonna’s PAC testimony did not breach his fundamental rights

The Constitutional Court ruled Brian Tonna’s testimony before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee did not breach his fundamental rights, overturning a lower court decision

The Constitutional Court has ruled Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna did not suffer a breach of his fundamental rights when he was compelled to testify before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during hearings linked to the Electrogas power station project.

The case stems from a 2021 decision by the Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia, who ordered Tonna to answer questions posed by the PAC despite his refusal to testify on the grounds that he could incriminate himself.

At the time, the committee was examining the findings of a National Audit Office (NAO) report that raised serious concerns about the procurement process leading to the award of the Electrogas contract in 2013.

Tonna had played a central role in the evaluation of final bids for the project through his position at Nexia BT. In subsequent years, he also became linked to separate criminal investigations related to his professional activities.

Arguing that the Speaker’s ruling violated his right to a fair hearing, Tonna filed a constitutional case. A lower court upheld his claim in 2024, finding that the order to testify placed him in a situation where he risked self-incrimination.

However, that ruling has now been overturned by the Constitutional Court, presided over by Judges Mark Chetcuti, Giannini Caruana Demajo, and Anthony Ellul.

The court found that Tonna had failed to demonstrate that he was either a suspect or facing an immediate risk of criminal prosecution at the time he was summoned before the PAC in April and May 2021.

While criminal charges were eventually brought against Tonna and others in 2025, the judges held that there was no evidence to suggest such proceedings were foreseeable during the parliamentary hearings.

In the absence of a concrete and identifiable threat of prosecution at that stage, the court concluded Tonna’s right to remain silent had not been breached.

The ruling followed an appeal filed by the Speaker of the House and the chairperson of the PAC.