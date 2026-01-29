Conflicting expert testimony raises doubts over drug evidence in 2013 case

New court expert testimony has raised fresh questions over drug evidence on a long-running criminal case, with the defence arguing the substance allegedly seized more than a decade ago no longer shows any traces of drugs.

The case dates back to 2013, when a couple was charged with drug trafficking following the seizure of a substance that laboratory tests at the time indicated contained traces of heroin. Those tests were carried out by Godwin Sammut, a laboratory expert who has frequently testified in court on drug-related cases.

However, during recent proceedings, defence lawyer Franco Debono engaged pharmacist Gilbert Mercieca to re-examine the same substance.

Mercieca told the court that his analysis found no traces of heroin or other illicit drugs, directly contradicting the original findings presented by the prosecution.

The defence has seized on the discrepancy to challenge the reliability of the original tests, arguing the laboratory where Sammut carried out the analysis was not accredited.

According to the defence, the lack of accreditation raises serious concerns not only about the facility itself, but also about whether personnel working there should have been conducting forensic testing in criminal cases.

Debono argued this was precisely why the defence had insisted on a fresh examination by an independent expert, maintaining the accused should not face serious criminal charges on the basis of evidence produced by a laboratory that does not meet internationally recognised standards.

The issue of laboratory accreditation is not new. In a separate case involving stolen drugs from the AFM barracks, the defence, which is composed of lawyers from this case, had similarly attempted to have laboratory results declared inadmissible on the grounds that the University of Malta laboratory involved was not accredited.

Testifying in the case, Sammut acknowledged the laboratory was not accredited but insisted that accreditation in this field was not legally mandatory.

He told the court no binding directives required such accreditation and that, while discussions on the matter were ongoing, no formal application had been submitted to the Malta Accreditation Board.