Man wanted in Europe is charged with drug and money laundering offences

A 28-year-old German national residing in Pietà, Malta, has appeared in court facing a series of drug-related charges and an international arrest warrant.

Luis Vogt, self-employed and represented by lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, pleaded not guilty to offences including trafficking and cultivation of cannabis, possession with intent to distribute, and money laundering.

The alleged offences occurred on 12 separate dates between March and June 2021. Prosecutors indicated that, for instance, in April 2021, Vogt made a profit of €34,300 from drug sales.

The case involves both Maltese and international elements, as Vogt is subject to a European arrest warrant related to the charges. He was brought before the court in Malta to face proceedings while extradition hearings are scheduled to begin on 4 February.

During the arraignment, the prosecution requested freezing orders on the accused’s assets, which the court approved. These orders prevent Vogt from selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of both movable and immovable property in Malta or abroad.

Inspector Nico Zarb and Roderick Spiteri represented the prosecution.

Extradition proceedings will continue, and the court will address further steps regarding asset seizure and confiscation once the legal process progresses.