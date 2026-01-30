Melvin Debono's drug trafficking case will be heard in front of magistrate, not jury

Melvin Debono, known as “Il-Quws” will have his drug trafficking case heard in front of a magistrate instead of a jury.

The drug trafficking case is one of many ongoing cases against Debono. The case goes back to November 2021 when police received a tip off about Debono and another man who had agreed to a drug deal in Qormi.

A search on Debono’s vehicle netted them around 300 grams of cocaine which was 40% pure and has a value of anywhere between €5,400 and €24,000. A pouch carrying €5,800 in cash was also found.

“Il-Quws” had told police that the cushion in which the drugs were found wasn’t in his car when he had left that day, and that he didn’t know what was in it when another man gave it to him.

Following a request by his lawyers, the case will be heard in front of a magistrate instead of a jury, which means that the maximum sentence he can receive has been reduced from life imprisonment to a 10-year prison sentence.

In separate cases, Debono was charged with breaching six bails as well as a domestic violence charge against his ex-partner.

He was also charged with other offences in previous months including maliciously discharging a legal device, possessing an illegal weapon, involuntarily causing damage to property, and money laundering.

In February 2025, he was accused of causing a high-speed car crash whilst fleeing from the police after publicly assaulting his girlfriend.

The accused is being defended by lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono.